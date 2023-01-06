FY2022 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Decreased by Analyst

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.