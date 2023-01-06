FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Increased by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ETON stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $78.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.18% and a negative net margin of 47.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.