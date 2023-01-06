FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

First Foundation Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after buying an additional 309,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $5,279,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.