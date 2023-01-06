FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
NYSE FMS opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
