FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

NYSE FMS opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.