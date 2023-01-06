FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

FSNUY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

