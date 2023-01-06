FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

