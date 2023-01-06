FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Cut by Scotiabank (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.03. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.