FY2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

