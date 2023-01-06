GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $30.38 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

