GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Analysis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.81%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 25.81%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.48 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -4.59

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

