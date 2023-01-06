GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 3,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,854,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Specifically, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 67,340 shares valued at $3,016,296. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

GitLab Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.