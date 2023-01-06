Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

