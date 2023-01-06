Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $485,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globe Life Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.19 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

