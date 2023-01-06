GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 588,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

GMS Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $686,403 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

