Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

