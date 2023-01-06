Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 325.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

