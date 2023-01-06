Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Purchases 1,626 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 1,626 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650.38 ($3,193.23).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,678 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,517.73).
- On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu purchased 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,984 ($4,800.00).
- On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,139.60 ($3,782.65).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.63. The stock has a market cap of £879.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.25 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.21).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Read More
