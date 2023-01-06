Halliburton Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

