HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Vericel Trading Down 4.1 %

VCEL stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

