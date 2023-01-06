HC Wainwright Comments on ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 78.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.