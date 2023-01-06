HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 576,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

