Head-To-Head Analysis: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $8.51, indicating a potential upside of 544.89%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 3.24 -$36.46 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.23 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.