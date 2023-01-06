Head to Head Comparison: Brookfield (NYSE:BN) vs. Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield and Gyrodyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brookfield currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Brookfield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.67 $3.97 billion $2.05 15.66 Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

About Gyrodyne

(Get Rating)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.