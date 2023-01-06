Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HR opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

