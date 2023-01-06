Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

