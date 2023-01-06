High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $315.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $409.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

