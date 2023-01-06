High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 110.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 184,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

