Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,413 shares of company stock valued at $470,829. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,127 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

