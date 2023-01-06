Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Hub Group Stock Down 4.2 %

HUBG stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.