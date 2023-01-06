Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hubbell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

