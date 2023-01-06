HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 353.8% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 6.3 %

HUBS opened at $276.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $596.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.82.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.