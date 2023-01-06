Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMGF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

