Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $809.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

