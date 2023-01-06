Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ opened at $178.80 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.