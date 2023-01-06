Inspirato (ISPO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.82

Profitability

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 892 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.16%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 61.47%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

