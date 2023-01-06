Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $245.00. The stock traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.96. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.72.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insulet Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 652.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 137.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.