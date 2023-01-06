Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,530 ($54.58).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday.

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,167 ($50.20) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,485 ($41.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,684 ($68.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,977.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,036.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.05.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

