Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

