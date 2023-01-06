Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 302,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $114.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

