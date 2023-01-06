IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.79 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

