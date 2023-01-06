iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

