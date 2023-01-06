iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $200.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

