iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

