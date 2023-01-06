Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.