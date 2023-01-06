James Hambro & Partners Buys 40,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,641.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

