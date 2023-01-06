Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

