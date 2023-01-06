Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

ADC opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 140.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

