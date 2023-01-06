Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $14.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

ESS opened at $205.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.65. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

