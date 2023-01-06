Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

