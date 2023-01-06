Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Coca-Cola Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 447,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

